Skieologians: The American sports hero we need

Ryan Sederquist

Courtesy photo

I have a new American hero.

His name is Gary Martin, and, like Clark Kent, he cloaks himself in a reticent “kid you ask for answers on last night’s A.P. chem homework” costume, though his moppy perm and black-rimmed glasses remind me of that weird yearbook photo all of our dads have from the late 70s. His vibe is reminiscent of someone who should be a friend of Wally Cleaver, but when the Pennsylvania prodigy runs, he channels another Americana figure: Jim Ryun. This May, he broke what might be Ryun’s most fabled record: the all-prep mile race record.

That’s right: he didn’t organize a private meet or get access into the Prefontaine Classic (two things an athlete of his caliber could easily demand) per progressive precocious prep precedents — namely Alan Webb, Lukas Verzbicas, and most recently, Colin Sahlman. Flotrack wasn’t on hand with announcers and multiple camera angles circling the track. There was no social media build-up for a record-setting attempt.

Instead, he texted his coach a simple, “should I go for it,” the day before.

Befittingly, the only visual record of his historic accomplishment was from the iPhone of a random guy perched on nearby berm. The hopelessly zoomed out widescreen view provides two relevant details: the gargantuan gap Martin established in the race’s initial 300 meters and the sad, droopy team tent, mostly empty metal bleachers (and the sparsely distant cheers from the parents occupying them) and a drab gray sky — all of which scream: This is a normal high school track meet.

As our country recklessly steamrolls down a bumpy track headed to who knows where, Martin is a throwback. As America’s social fabric is torn in two — then wrapped around its suffocating members — he is a breath of fresh air. And, in an era of athletes hiring private coaches, skipping state championships, and turning pro early, Martin proved that you can be an ordinary kid and still do extraordinary things.

Perhaps no group lies more on the polar opposite of Martin than Sahlman’s Newbury Park, California, team. This essentially “constructed” team of talent includes four athletes with DI-worthy talent. They have altitude camps, fly to elite, invitation-only meets, and chase “fast times” to the degree that they skipped the California High School state meet altogether.

Then there’s Martin, who would have played baseball had a friend not lured him to running. Humbly logging 40-50 miles per week, Martin does intervals on a cinder — yes … you heard that right (as if we didn’t need another Ryun-imaging anecdote) — and contemplated on the Letsrun.com podcast whether he is “making a mistake” by not hiring some Flagstaff-based hyper-scientific Lydiard disciple to write his workouts.

I think on our country’s birthday, this athlete — a shot of Americana, deserves our praise for making the right call.

By the way, after his 3:57.98, Martin returned a few hours later to run the 800-meters as well as the 4×400, because — as every high school kid who ever bled and died for the name on the front of the jersey — that’s what loyal athletes competing alongside their Algebra II classmates and band buddies does. He smoked a 1:51 for a close win before splitting 49-seconds in the 4×400. Then, to top it all off, he celebrated his accomplishments by quickly changing and going to a school fundraiser for childhood cancer.

He probably should have posted a Youtube video showing this “other side” of his life, so all of those fans out there could know just “what makes him tick” and how he “tick-tocks.” Then again, that sounds more like something the Sahlman brothers do when lounging around their Thousand Oaks neighborhood.

Personally, I’m a big believer in the benefits of walking the hallways with your friends and listening to goofy coaches motivational pep talks while you’re gathered in a circle stretching before a run — you know, the stuff that makes high school “the best.”

Further, isn’t there more to life than simply streamlining your athletic potential into the most advantageous situation? Sometimes the high-falutent method fails to extract an athletes’ fullest abilities anyway.

Nonetheless, the facts don’t care about my feelings. The objective increase in sport specialization, high school and college transferring, and diminished loyalty to programs and principles, all in the name of “what’s best for me,” seem to hint that whatever idealistic hope for an interscholastic utopia is quickly fading.

This is why we need a hero like Martin — to show us it doesn’t have to be.