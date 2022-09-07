Skieologians: the summer series heads south

The Enchanted Circle is a scenic 85-mile loop around the Taos region of New Mexico.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The drive to Red River, New Mexico, is long, but enchanted.

Crossing Poncha Pass, troubles waft away as the hustle and bustle of Colorado’s tourist traps clasps shut in your rearview mirror. The oceanic remoteness of the San Luis Valley — with jagged peaks jutting 7,000 feet above the flat, endless fields toward a clear, unpolluted blue sky — emerges into view.

Peering at the Sangre de Cristos while driving through last week, I recalled the words of a former Alamosa Elementary co-worker.

“They had a spiritual connection with the mountains,” she said, referring to her Hispanic farming ancestors who arrived from New Mexico in the 1850s. The aura evoked by her thoughts paint a starkly different picture in my mind compared to the world of commercialized ski towns.

All of this — the expanse, the sky and the mysticism — only feels more tangible as you wind toward Taos County (which hasn’t escaped said commercializing completely). Which is to say, if there is one of Outside Events Cycling Series’ 10 events worth making the drive for, it might be the Enchanted Circle.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Victoria Bricker of Denver, who completed the ride alongside her brother, Sam. Every year, his visits from Iowa coincide with a cycling classic.

“She looked this one up and this is the one we did this year,” Sam explained while resting in the shade at the post-ride celebration.

“I liked the drive in yesterday,” he added. “Once you get off the interstate, it’s a really scenic area.”

A rider enjoys live music, food, sun and the peaceful enchantment of Red River, New Mexico at the Outside Events Cycling Series Enchanted Circle Aug. 27.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Victoria was mesmerized riding from Taos to the high point of U.S. highway 64. “It was really pretty with all the wildflowers and just kind of following the river,” she said.

A timed 5-mile segment to the top of Bobcat Pass awaited riders at mile 90 of the century route. After crossing a dry and windy Morena Valley for the 15-mile approach, it’s hard to say how enticing the competition was for the 307 cyclists. The last mile got to Sam, who felt accomplished for not unclipping.

“I was glad I didn’t have to get off and walk,” he said. “But, I realized I’m not very fast.”

“That KOM was really hard,” Victoria, who has been off the bike for a few months for health reasons added.

“My body was not used to the bike. The descent was definitely worth it into town, though.”

After 100-miles of biking, this cookie was well deserved.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Speaking of not being used to the saddle, Bob Hanson’s first ride — ever — on a road bike was three days before the event. The Mississippian who used to do half-marathons in New Orleans during his undergraduate days at Ole Miss — “it was a good excuse for us to run and party” — has lived in Red River and worked at the ski resort for 7 years. He just accepted a job in Asheville, North Carolina, and before he heads out, he figured he should give the Enchanted Circle a whirl.

“I’ve always thought about doing it,” he said. “And finally I was like, ‘why not?'” His friend at Red River Ski Area loaned him a 20-year-old bike on Sunday, which he rode for the first time Wednesday.

“A lot of people who passed me said, ‘woah that’s a classic!'” Hanson said regarding his steed.

Though an appropriate farewell, now Hanson might be back. “Heck yeah!” he replied when asked if he’d consider returhing for the ride. “Good friends — good community.”

He met a few new friends, too.

Amber Flansburg and her husband, Kalen, own Wooden Hearts Boutique, a laser engraving business in Oklahoma City. They came up to support their friend Josh Martin.



“Beer and cheer,” Martin summarized of his crew’s general vibe. After watching Martin do an Ironman in Chattanooga, the Flansburgs decided they needed to take things up a notch. “We had so much fun cheering him on and everyone else, and I was like, ‘we’ve got to up our anty,'” Amber said.

She and her husband made 68 custom Christmas ornaments, which they gave out to finishers, including Hanson.

“It’s easy to make friends and it just makes the whole weekend more fun,” Kalen said.

“We figured out that when we travel, this is a great way to spark conversation.”

“Just spread the joy,” his wife added.

They would have made more, but Martin, who last road the Enchanted Circle 20 years ago, suggested the amount based off of how many people participated then. With over 300 last Saturday, he was off by a bit. He was appropriately flummoxed when asked how the ride and region is different.

“Not much has changed,” he finally concluded. When he came with his uncle in those pre-internet days, they simply rolled up to a cabin and asked for a room. Scanning around the quaint, secluded village, it feels like a place you maybe wouldn’t need a reservation.

This remote section of the southwest makes one second-guess the need for something like Neom’s futuristic Line , a floating 34 square kilometer all-glass building capable of providing 9 million citizens with everything they need.

Supposedly.

But in a hyper-eco friendly enclosed city, I’d have to wonder where the natural sense of enchantment would derive. Where would the necessary connection with the planet, the mountains — like my old coworker talked about — be?

“I kind of want to come back, maybe do some camping next summer,” Victoria Bricker said before hinting at the region that is one of the area’s rare, relatively uninhabited treasures.

“There’s so many cool spots. It’s gorgeous. I also like how there’s less people than going up to Summit County or somewhere else in Colorado,” she continued.

“I would love to come out here and explore more.”

If you can get down here, do it. It’s worth the drive. If you can hop on a bike and soak in the mountains at a slower pace — even better.