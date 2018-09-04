 Skier accused of jumping into crowd at Copper pond-skim event pleads guilty to reckless endangerment | VailDaily.com

By Sawyer D’Argonne summitdaily.com
Hayden Patrick Wright, 27, poses for the camera during the Red Bull Slopesoakers Pond Skimming event on Saturday, April 14, at Copper Mountain Resort.

The skier accused of trying to jump the crowd at Copper Mountain’s Annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event earlier this year pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this month.

Hayden Patrick Wright, 27, was descending on a run in the early afternoon of April 14 when he flew off the pond-skim course and into the crowd, breaking a woman’s collarbone and injuring several others.

While it remains unclear whether or not Wright tried to jump the crowd on purpose — witnesses after the incident said Wright announced his intentions while holding a drink earlier that morning, though a woman, described as his girlfriend in court documents, said he was joking and launched into the crowd on accident — his behavior was reckless enough to spur charges from the District Attorney’s Office.

Wright pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge, and no contest to a misdemeanor third degree assault charge to which he received a two year deferred judgment and sentence, according to court documents.

In addition to upwards of $1,000 in court fees, Wright’s judgment also includes 120 hours of useful public service, 10 days in jail by the end of the year and prohibitions from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs. His deferred judgment and sentence will end in August 2020, though only the first year will be supervised.