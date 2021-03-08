Skier charged with violation of Skier Safety Act in Fanny Hill collision

Snowmass Village police charged a 25-year-old Denver man with violation of the Colorado Skier Safety Act after he collided Saturday with another skier, an 11-year-old girl, on Fanny Hill at Snowmass.

The girl was traversing Fanny Hill around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the man “took her out” near the entrance to the Snowmass Mall, said Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson.

Ski patrol and mountain security initially responded to the incident and called Snowmass police on the suspicion that the responsible party was intoxicated, Olson said. The man stayed at the scene after the collision.

The injured girl was transported from the scene by ambulance and was “conscious and conversing” when she left, he said. Olson did not have additional updates on her condition as of Sunday afternoon.

“Being intoxicated on the hill, either riding the lift or skiing, is a chargeable offense,” Olson said. The man faces a summons to county court for the violation.

The Colorado Skier Safety Act states that “No person shall move uphill on any passenger tramway or use any ski slope or trail while such person’s ability to do so is impaired by the consumption of alcohol or by the use of any controlled substance.”

