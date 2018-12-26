Skier dies at Keystone Resort on Christmas Day

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported late Tuesday, Christmas Day, that a skier had died at Keystone Resort.

At approximately 12:26 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a 66-year-old male skier who was found unconscious on a ski run at Keystone Resort. There was no indication that the skier had a collision with any object. The skier was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the skier is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County coroner. The Summit County coroner has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.

The Christmas Day incident is the second skier death at Keystone in four days. A 52-year-old male Arvada resident was found dead on a trail near North Peak on Saturday. The man's identity and cause of death has yet to be released.

The incident is also the third skier death in Summit County for the 2018–19 season.

This story will be updated when more information is available.