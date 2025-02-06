Skier found dead at Winter Park Resort after missing ski train on Jan. 26

Authorities recovered the body of a skier at Winter Park Resort on Jan. 26 after the skier was reported overdue earlier that afternoon.

After Jacob Arellano, 41, of Lakewood, failed to arrive to catch the Winter Park Ski Train, which departs just after 4:30 p.m., his girlfriend alerted authorities.

Law enforcement officials were notified at about 4:48 p.m., according to a news release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department. The girlfriend told police that her last communication with Arellano was at about 12:30 p.m. that day.

The release states that authorities conducted an emergency phone ping to locate the skier. Numerous Winter Park Resort ski patrol members responded for an initial search, which was unsuccessful.

A more detailed phone ping was conducted, which resulted in the victim being found on the Mary Jane side of the resort. According to the release, he was partially buried in a wooded area adjacent to the Mary Jane ski run.

Members of the East Grand Fire Department assisted Winter Park ski patrol in the search, the release states. First responders attempted resuscitation, but the skier was pronounced dead at about 7:53 p.m.

Arellano’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.

