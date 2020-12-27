Skier killed in Berthoud Pass avalanche

Grand County Search and Rescue responded Saturday afternoon to a call of an overdue backcountry skier and found them buried in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

Courtesy Grand County Search and Rescue

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday afternoon on Berthoud Pass.

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an overdue backcountry skier around 3 p.m. Saturday. The skier was in the area of Chimney Chute in the First Creek Drainage of Berthoud Pass.

The skier had a good last scene point, but search and rescue crews found a recent avalanche in the area when they arrived.

Crews searched the avalanche path and found the skier fully buried, according to GCSAR. The skier was transported to the trailhead for the Grand County Coroner.

The coroner has not released any information on the skier.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center adds that forecasters will visit the site on Sunday. No trigger for the avalanche has been determined.

The avalanche occurred on a narrow northeast facing slope below tree line, around 11,000 foot elevation.

According to CAIC, this is the fourth skier death this season. Colorado’s Front Range and surrounding mountain regions have considerable avalanche danger.

GCSAR is urging people to be cautious when in the backcountry and to travel with a beacon, probe and shovel, as well as knowledge of the area and potential dangers.