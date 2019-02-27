Skier suffers fatal medical episode at Winter Park Resort

A 62-year-old man died at Winter Park Resort Saturday morning after apparently suffering a medical episode.

According to Steve Hurlbert, director of public relations and communications for the resort, the man, from Golden, was skiing at the Mary Jane territory at around 9:30 a.m. when he suffered what appeared to be a medical episode.

Hurlbert said two ski patrollers responded almost instantly and started CPR before he was transported to Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center at the base of the resort, where continued efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

Chief Glen Trainor of the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said there was no evidence of an accident.

According to the resort, the skier was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Trainor said officers responded at around 10 a.m. with assistance from Grand County EMS, East Grand Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Grand County Coroner’s Office.