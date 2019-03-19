Skier who died at Copper Mountain last week identified as 62-year-old David Gissel

The skier who passed away at Copper Mountain last week has been identified as 62-year-old David Gissel of Colorado Springs, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

On March 13 the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the resort regarding an unconscious skier found in the trees on the edge of a ski run at around 4:45 p.m. The man, later identified as Gissel, was taken to St. Anthony Copper Medical Clinic where he was later pronounced deceased.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said that the manner of death was natural, and that Gissel passed away due to acute heart failure.