Skiing for all ability levels at Beaver Creek through Closing Day, April 15

BEAVER CREEK — Skiers and snowboarders can access spring skiing on terrain for all ability levels through Closing Day, Sunday, April 15, on the Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Rose Bowl Express Lift (No. 4), Red Buffalo Express (No. 5), Centennial Express Lift (No. 6), Cinch Express Lift (No. 8), Birds of Prey Express Lift (No. 9) and Grouse Mountain Express Lift (No. 10).

Spruce Saddle and the Beaver Creek Starbucks will be open for food and beverages through Sunday, April 15. Private and group lessons will continue to be offered for children and adults through Beaver Creek Ski School through Closing Day, April 15.

For more information on Beaver Creek Resort updates and activities, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.