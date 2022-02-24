Skimo races, dog derby, live music and more: Tricia’s Winter Mountain Games Picks

Competitions

Skimo competitions will be a part of this year’s Winter Mountain Games. Skimo will be a sport in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

For nearly 20 years, the GoPro Mountain Games has hosted athletes from around the world in all sorts of summer competitions. The Winter Mountain Games are back after taking a hiatus for a few years and this year’s competitions run the gamut from the highly skilled to the you-signed-up-for-what-? type of categories.

On a serious note, the Skimo races at the Winter Mountain Games will be showcasing some of the best talent in one of the fastest growing winter competitions: Skimo. Skimo stands for Ski Mountaineering and will be an event in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Top Skimo athletes are coming to Vail for a few professionals-only races including the Skimo Individual race which takes racers up Vail Mountain and down the Back Bowls and back to the front side again in a 13-mile race. The Tincup Skimo Sprint is short and sweet, but the pros will need good traction on their skins to complete this course. The Skimo Vertical event allows citizens to join in a climb from the base of Gondola One to Mid Vail in a 2.2-mile uphill race.

One of the zany competitions being held this year is the Nature Valley Bootlegger on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. This race can either be done in ski or snowboard boots and takes participants up Golden Peak for a half mile and then back down. There is also a family-friendly version called the GOGO Gopher Hill race which goes a quarter-mile up Gopher Hill, a relatively flat slope. There will be prizes for the best dressed in the family-friendly version.

Fat Bike races also return to the Winter Mountain Games with the Fat Tire Bike Challenge happening at the Vail Nordic Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. Snowshoers can claim bragging rights during the 5k and 10k races throughout the weekend being held at the Vail Nordic Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For the Dogs

Bring your dog out for the Dog Derby snowshoe race this weekend at the Winter Mountain Games.

Bonnie Kittle/Unsplash

Like the GoPro Mountain Games in the summer, there are competitions for dogs at the Winter Mountain Games. The 5k Snowshoe Derby welcomes you and your four-legged friend to join you in tiring your dog out for the day. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume worn by the human and the dog.

Spectator and S.W.A.G. Friendly

Watch competitions from the base of the mountain and cheer on this year’s athletes.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

If you don’t feel like sweating to earn first place and would rather watch and gather S.W.A.G (Stuff We All Get) at Gear Town, the Winter Mountain Games offers that, too. The race venues are typically near the base of the village areas so you can watch from a distance or climb up the hill a bit to get closer. Don proper footwear for the conditions.

Gear Town will be open daily and this winter’s sponsors will be showcasing all the fun things for the outdoors and beyond with gear demos, samples and S.W.A.G. For some people, the Winter Mountain Games are all about how much S.W.A.G. they can collect, it’s like its own event.

Look for samples from Tin Cup Whiskey and Waterloo flavored water and Celsius energy drinks to the latest on goggle technology from Oakley or learn how you can get yourself into an RV with Winnebago.

Gear Town will be open on Friday from noon until 5 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mountains of Music

Moon Taxi, Galactic, JoJo Herman and Low Cut Connie will perform for free during the Mountains of Music concerts at the Winter Mountain Games.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Live music has always been a big part of the summer version of the Mountain Games and it’s never too cold to move and groove to a band after a fun day on the hill competing or watching the activities. Solaris will play host to the free Mountains of Music concerts on the outdoor stage throughout the weekend plus après ski music and after parties.

The lineup includes Low Cut Connie, a high-energy rock and roll band from Philadelphia opening up for Galactic on Friday. With Galactic playing funk, brass, rock, blues, jazz, hip hop and electronic, what’s not to like? The quintet from New Orleans, LA has played in Vail before and will be joined by vocalist Angelika “Jelly” Joseph.

On Saturday, JoJo Herman of Widespread Panic will bring his boogie woogie piano skills to the stage before Moon Taxi performs. Indie-alternative rock band Moon Taxi hails from Nashville, TN.

The After Parties are for those who can keep things moving well into the wee hours. Deca + Bol, also in Solaris, will host After Parties starting at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Teton Gravity Research is sponsoring these parties and will be showing some exclusive footage on the many big screen TVs in the venue. Along with the videos there will be giveaways and live DJs. Friday night ETHNO will offer up some electro-global music by Jeffrey James Franca of Thievery Corporation. Saturday’s DJ will be DJ Naka G from Aspen, who has performed around the world and at several Olympic Games.

Friday

3 p.m.: Evolution Trio

5 p.m.: Low Cut Connie

7 p.m.: Galactic

9 p.m.: After Party – Deca + Bol with Ethno

Saturday

3 p.m.: Sam Bee and The Storm Troopers

5 p.m.: JoJo Herman

7 p.m.: Moon Taxi

9 p.m.: After Party – Deca + Bol with DJ Naka G

Sunday

8:30 a.m.: Bloodies and Bluegrass with the Laughing Bones

GoPro Mountain Games coming this summer

This June marks the 20th anniversary of the GoPro Mountain Games.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

During the Winter Mountain Games, the GoPro Mountain Games announced that it has expanded to six days and has opened registration for the races and events on June 7-12.

Get signed up for some of the popular items that sell out on an annual basis. Or, commit to an event you haven’t done before to give you an incentive to train during the next few months.

For more information on this weekend’s schedule of events, musical acts and the GoPro Mountain Games this summer go to winter.mountaingames.com .