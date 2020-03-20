Slick roads, wrecks clog Vail Valley highways

A three-vehicle tangle saw a pickup and tractor-trailer tie up. Officials are urging motorists to be careful.

Eagle River Fire Protection District

Emergency crews were scrambling Friday morning as a blast of winter weather rolled through the region and sent vehicles spinning.

“Crews continue to respond to motor vehicle accidents this morning, including a vehicle in the river, and an injury accident on I-70 near Wolcott,” the Eagle River Fire Protection District said in a social media post. “Please exercise caution as roads are slick, and the snow continues to come down. Stay home if you don’t absolutely need to be out. And as always, #SlowDownMoveOver for first responders.”

The crashes started early. The first was a two-vehicle crash at 6:45 a.m. near Wolcott. The driver of one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was transported to Vail Health, Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol said. The CSP closed the westbound lane of Interstate 70 while they cleaned up that wreck. The road was cleared and the lane reopened at 8:52 a.m.

While first responders were cleaning up that accident, at 7:30 a.m. another accident sent a red Dodge passenger car spinning into the Eagle River. Two people were injured and taken to Vail Health hospital.

Later in the morning, three vehicles tangled, including a tractor/trailer at the bottom of Vail Pass near East Vail.

Slick spring conditions closed Vail Pass a couple times Friday morning, said Tracy Leclair, public information officer with the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Careful driving helps more than yourself, Leclair said. First responders are stretched to the limit.

“We are already extremely taxed with what’s going on. Several first responders are out ill, not with COVID-19, but with the normal seasonal colds and flu,” Leclair said.