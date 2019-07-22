Slifer Smith & Frampton adds Realtor Kevin Kuebert

Kevin Kuebert

brfKuebert-VDN-071719

VAIL — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate recently welcomed Vail Valley Realtor Kevin Kuebert to the 230 Bridge Street office team. Kuebert, who has lived in Eagle County for nearly 20 years, will be working with Betsy Laughlin, another leader in the real estate community and the current Chair of the Vail Board of Realtors.

“I joined the Slifer Smith & Frampton team because they are the predominant and overall market share leader and they have a phenomenal reputation with global reach. I’m very customer-service focused and feel that Slifer Smith & Frampton gives me the best potential to take care of my customers and clients to the best of my ability.”

Before joining Slifer Smith & Frampton, Kuebert was an owner/broker at Keller Williams Mountain Properties for 10 years. Prior to that, Kuebert worked at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch and at FirstBank of Vail, giving him an extensive background in, and knowledge of, elevated customer service in the valley. Kuebert currently serves as the Chair of the Vail Multiple Listing Service Board of Directors.

“We welcome Kevin to the top real estate team of Slifer Smith & Frampton,” said Led Gardner, Branch Broker/Bridge Street and Four Seasons Offices. “Kevin’s background of service to his clients and fellow Realtors, strong work ethic and deep sense of integrity make him a perfect fit for my team. We’re all excited to have Kevin on board.”

Originally from Virginia, Kuebert moved to the Vail Valley after graduating from Longwood University in 2001. He is an accomplished soccer player, snowboarder and golfer, with a single digit handicap.