Small fire breaks out between Eagle and Gypsum, closes Highway 6

Firefighters continue to tamp down hot spots on a small wildfire that broke out Friday night between Gypsum and Eagle.

Pam Boyd | pboyd@vaildally.com

GYPSUM — A brush fire between Eagle and Gypsum burned approximately one acre and closed U.S. Highway 6 for roughly 45 minutes Friday night.

The fire, located on the north side of Highway 6 near the GH Daniels exit, was first reported at approximately 6:15 p.m. Crews from the Gypsum Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Eagle River Fire Protection District responded to the brush fire and reported that the blaze was under control by 7:30 p.m. A private water truck was already at work on the site when fire personnel arrived.

According to Greater Eagle Fire Protection District Chief Doug Cupp, who was the incident commander, the cause of the fire has not been determined but it was consistent with fires sparked by a dragging chain or trailer.

“There was a series of small fires and that tells us something was probably being dragged by a vehicle,” Cupp said.

He said crews had basically knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene to make sure the blaze was fully extinguished.

“With how dry it’s been and with the high winds, we just wanted to make sure it was completely out and the area was secure,” Cupp said.

Crews from Gypsum Fire will double-check the area Saturday morning as a precaution.