Small plane crashes near Telluride, killing both people aboard

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon near the mountain town of Telluride, killing both people aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a single-engine Beech S35 Bonanza. It crashed about 1 p.m.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the FAA. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident.”

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the area of Black Bear Pass, a treacherous, backcountry route between Telluride and the Million Dollar Highway.

Details, including where the plane took off from and where it was headed, were not immediately released.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.