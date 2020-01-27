Small plane headed for Eagle County makes emergency landing outside of Aspen; no injuries reported

A small plane made a “forced landing” Monday afternoon near Woody Creek outside of Aspen and the two people on board are OK, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cirrus aircraft was heading back to Eagle County when it went down, but no one was injured, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Bruchetta said.

According to tweets from the Aspen airport, the “small GA aircraft made an emergency landing and parachute was deployed.” It went down about 4.5 miles north of the airport, they said.