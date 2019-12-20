Small Town, USA

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Visit Vail Valley – The Official Visitors Guide

Photo by Eagle Ranch Golf Course

Eagle

With pristine and abundant access to epic mountain biking, trail running, hiking, golf, parks and Gold Medal fly-fishing, Eagle is a year-round paradise.

“Surrounded by BLM, state park and open space lands, Eagle is your springboard for adventure,” says spokesperson Mavis Fitzgerald.

Over 100 miles of single track are accessible right from downtown for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter and biking and hiking in the summer. The town also offers a BMX park, pool and ice rink. The Eagle River Park offers 4.3 acres of whitewater rafting, which includes four in-stream features in the new world-class whitewater park. And the area is also home to game management Unit 44, one of the most coveted deer areas in the Western states. Summer events include Yoga in the Park and Showdown Town.

Cordillera

Cordillera is a luxury residential mountain community — a place in the renowned Vail Valley that is close to it all, yet still away from it all. It’s a serene place embedded in unparalleled natural beauty with a deep connection to, and respect for, the natural environment.

Cordillera is, by design, a quiet place where people connect with family, friends and nature to share their passion for outdoor activities. Here, a person can hike for miles without running into anyone else, golf on some of the nation’s best private courses, fish on private ponds and river parcels and relax at home without any noise from clustered neighbors.

Edwards/ Riverwalk

The charm of Riverwalk revolves around a babbling stream, dotted with multiple restaurants, retail stores and countless business services. The area includes a hotel, theater, market and liquor store, and the majority of businesses are locally owned and operated.

“It is the one place in the valley where you can park once and get everything you need without having to drive elsewhere,” says Todd Williams, community manager. “We even have residents who have retired to Riverwalk because of the ease of access to everything they need.”

Summers are especially busy, with a summer concert series every Friday in July and August.

Avon

For those seeking vibrant and inspiring Rocky Mountain experiences in a comfortable, unpretentious, small-town setting, Avon is a year-round mountain resort community at the base of Beaver Creek Resort. Family-inspired events and activities at Nottingham Park pair with lively bistro patios, freshly forged mountain bike trails and major outdoor music festivals for a vibrant, genuine, progressive experience in a true mountain town.

“It is a town that connects the shared values of both its residents and visitors, creating a one-of-a-kind place to visit, work, grow a business, raise a family and play in a spectacular outdoor setting,” says Elizabeth Woods, communication and marketing manager.

Minturn

Minturn is a small town with a big backyard. Sandwiched between Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts on the confluence of the Eagle River and Gore Creek, Minturn is a great alternative — or addition — to the typical resort vacation.

With a population of just over 1,000 people, the town is virtually surrounded by havens for backcountry skiing, snowshoeing, fly-fishing, hiking, mountain biking, rafting and kayaking. Main Street is full of unique, local (and sometimes funky) shops and restaurants that make day and weekend trips a pleasure.

Summertime highlights include the Minturn Market, a weekly artisan market, and a free summer concert series on Thursday nights, throughout July and August. And in the winter, check out the barstool races.

For more information about Minturn and its events, visit http://www.minturn.org.