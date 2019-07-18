Small town venue, big time fun at Gypsum Daze: P.S. Scotty McCreery will be there

Scotty McCreery is headlining the annual Gypsum Daze concert Saturday night. The traditional community celebration offers a full slate of activities for the whole family beginning Thursday, July 18.

GYPSUM — Country artist Scotty McCreery shared scenes from his wedding for his “This is It” music video. His hit “Five More Minutes” was inspired by his grandfather’s death and the song’s video features family photos and movies.

“I am not one of those artists who can pull stuff out of thin air,” said McCreery. “I have to live it.”

It’s a good thing life has been generous in providing source material for him.

McCreery, now 25, was the winner of season 10 of American Idol in 2011 at age 17. During his time on the show, he turned in one of the long-running program’s signature moments when he performed Montgomery Gentry’s hit “Gone.” From there, McCreery made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

That album, “Clear as Day” was certified platinum for sales of one million units in just 13 weeks and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. The singles “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls” were also certified platinum. He won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards, and also received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”

After that auspicious start, McCreery released a Christmas album in 2013 followed by “See You Tonight” in 2013 and “Seasons Change” in 2018.

The song “Five More Minutes” is featured on his 2018 album, but the single was initially released to digital retailers and streaming services in 2017 after McCreery parted with his record label. The single was the first song released without a record label to ever chart on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Top 50.

McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on “Seasons Change” and according to this promotional material, the album represents “a bold bet with his career that has paid off with a new label and a reinvigorated attitude.”

It’s also spawned a national tour that’s taken him “here and there and everywhere.”

“We’ve just been to Wisconsin and Ohio and this week we will hit California and Utah,” said McCreery.

Saturday, July 20, will find him on the Lundgren Theater stage performing as the headliner for the annual Gypsum Daze concert.

Feel the love

“To me, those small town shows are a little more energetic and fun,” said McCreery during a telephone interview this week. “In big cities, people can see someone every night, but people can’t do that in small towns. Every time you get to go to a small town, its a lot more exciting. It’s a lot more fun.”

Regardless of the venue, McCreery’s stage goal is as personal as his signature musical videos.

“We feel the love from the crowd and we try to give the love as well,” he said.

Early on, McCreery found his musical inspiration and he didn’t mess around. When he was still in elementary school he had a book about Elvis Presley and he not only read about the King, he loved his music.

“He just marched to the beat of his own drum,” said McCreery. “That guy just did what he wanted to do.”

Saturday’s concert go’ers can expect to hear new music mixed in with McCreery hits. He is currently compiling music for his next album. “It seems like I am always getting geared up for the next record,” he noted.

“In Between,” a third single from “Seasons Change” has been released and McCreery’s team may release a fourth single from the 2018 album.

The Lone Bellow

Opening for McCreery is Brooklyn-based band The Lone Bellow. Country-twinged rock band burst onto the music scene with their self-titled debut in 2013, and serious musicianship and raucous live stage shows have earned the group a devoted fan base. The first two album hit the Billboard 200. The band has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Show With David Letterman,” “Conan O’Brien,” “CBS This Morning,” “Later…with Jools Holland,” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The Lone Bellow has a new album, “Walk Into A Storm,” which will be released Sept. 15 on Sony Music Masterworks. The trio, features Zach Williams (guitar/vocals), Kanene Donehey Pipkin (multi-instrumentalist), and Brian Elmquist (guitar).

Gypsum Daze Schedule of Events

The Saturday July 20’s concert headlined by Scotty McCreery with special guest The Lone Bellow is the big show during the Gypsum Daze event, but the festivities actually begin midweek and build to that point. Here is a rundown of what’s on tap for Gypsum Daze. Find event registration, ticket sales and more at http://www.townofgypsum.com.

5 to 7 p.m. — Free family fishingat Gypsum Ponds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, town of Gypsum and ECO Transit offer fishing for all ages. Park along the shooting range road and hop on the ECO bus for a ride to the ponds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocks the pond with thousands of rainbow trout. Local youth will help with baiting, casting and de-tangling. The last shuttle pick up will be at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Colorado Division of Wildlife, Eco Transit, Gallegos Corp., Minturn Anglers

Friday, July 19

8 a.m. — Pickleball Tournament registration begins at the courts located just south of the Gypsum Creek Golf Course clubhouse. Tournament play begins at 9 a.m. The event his sponsored by the Gypsum Recreation Center. For more information call 970-777-8888. Event sponsors are Vail Health and Mountain Recreation.

4 p.m. — Kiddie playland, vendor village and food court open at Town Hall Park. Free activities through Saturday for kids, including bounce castles, an obstacle course, a water slide, petting zoo and more. Event sponsors are Eagle County Regional Airport, Vail Valley Jet Center, Alpine Arts Center, Gallegos Corporation.

6 p.m. — Youth talent show at Lundgren Theater. Space is limited to the first 10 applications in age categories from 4 and younger to 18. Online registration is accepted through Thursday, July 19, by 3 p.m. at townofgypsum.com. No onsite registration accepted. The talent show is sponsored by Gallegos Corporation, Vail Valley Jet Center and the Eagle County Regional Airport.

8 p.m. — Gypsum Daze Stampede at the food court tent. Instructors will teach two step, double two, triple step, cha cha and western swing moves. Sponsors are Bighorn Toyota, Alpine Bank, Best Western Plus Eagle Lodge and Suites, American Gypsum, Vail Valley Jet Center and the Eagle County Regional Airport

Saturday, July 21

7 a.m. — Gypsum Firemen Pancake Breakfast at Gypsum Recreation Center parking area. A $5 donation nets pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee and all proceeds go to the GFPD Equipment Fund.

8 a.m. — Gypsum Daze 5K Run and Walkloops along Lundgren Boulevard and Valley Road. Awards presented to overall winners and age category winners. All participants and volunteers are eligible to win sponsor prizes. Race proceeds will purchase children’s books for the Gypsum Public Library. Pre-registration is $10. Race day registration is $20. Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com. Sponsors are Costco, American Family Insurance Trish Romero Agency, Tom and Margaret Edwards, Vail Valley Jet Center and the Eagle County Regional Airport

10 a.m. — Parade down Valley Road. This year’s theme is “Building Community for all Seasons.” Cash prizes for parade winners. Register at http://www.townofgypsum.com. Sponsored by Eagle County Regional Airport, Vail Valley Jet Center, Vail Health, Berkshire Hathaway, Collins Cockrel & Cole, Shop N Hop, State Farm Insurance – Will Comerford.

11 a.m. — Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Showat Town Hall Park. The event is open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $20 per vehicle and $10 for each additional entry. The awards ceremony is at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Steve Carver at 970-989-0470. Sponsored by Napa Auto Parts, Big Steve’s Towing and Recovery, Colorado 811, Christie Carver Photography, Werks Auto and Diesel Repair, Vail Valley Jet Center and the Eagle County Regional Airport.

12 to 3: 30 p.m.— Family Shooting Sports and Barbecue at the Gypsum Shooting Sports Park. This free event offers families a chance to learn about basic gun safety and shooting firearms from certified instructors and range officers. Participants will be allowed to fire small-bore rifles, pistols, shotguns, and air guns under supervision of experienced shooters from the club. Along with furnishing the firearms and ammunition, the club will serve hot dog, hamburgers, and soft drinks. Sponsored by Eagle Valley Rod & Gun Club, Sagebrush Services

2:30 p.m. — Jalapeno eating contestat Town Hall Park. Contestants will have three minutes to consume as many jalapenos as possible and the winners will receive cash prizes. Sponsored by Eagle County Regional Airport, Vail Valley Jet Center, Tu Casa Mexican Restaurant

6 p.m. — Gates open for Scotty McCreery and The Lone Bellow concert at Lundgren Theater. Early tickets cost $20 and are available online at http://www.townofgypsum.com. Tickets cost $30 on the day of the show.