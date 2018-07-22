Wildfire burning north of Gypsum

The wildfire was spotted north of Gypsum after a thunderstorm moved through the area.

A statement from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 7:45 p.m., Gypsum Fire Protection District and crews responded to multiple calls for lightning and smoke reports near the Trail Gulch area in Gypsum.

“Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that a wildfire had ignited on USFS land and called for assistance as teams began work on containment. As nightfall sets in, more crews have arrived and are assisting with suppression efforts. No structures are being threatened at this time and crews will continue work into the night,” noted the sheriff’s office statement.

Dispatch reported several people called 911 after seeing a column of smoke and smelling the fire, around 7:30 p.m.

“It was that magic moment when you see lighting start a fire before your very eyes,” Eagle resident Jeff Kerkove said on social media.

This story will be update and information becomes available.