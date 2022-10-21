Snow and cold temperatures headed to Colorado High Country as A-Basin readies to open

Snowmaking operations are pictured on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. On Friday the ski area announced it would be opening on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area/Courtesy photo

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.

Mark your calendars Nov. 11: Vail Mountain opens.

Nov. 23: Beaver Creek Mountain opens.

Right on cue, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Friday morning that it will be opening for the 2022-23 winter season at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A-Basin will kick off the season with one lift and one run open, providing skiing and riding from mid-mountain to the base.

The forecasters at OpenSnow.com have forecast snow totals for the storm, and predict that Vail could see between 4 and 10 inches of new snow. The OpenSnow forecast for Beaver Creek is similar.

While there’s a storm coming, OpenSnow co-founder Joel Gratz said the storm’s development is still uncertain. Gratz said there’s a prospect the storm could split to send snow to both northern and southern Colorado.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A split isn’t necessarily a bad thing, Gratz said, but split storms are somewhat harder to predict.

No matter how much snow comes to local ski slopes, conditions will be ripe for snowmaking. Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack in an email wrote that Vail plans to make snow 24 hours a day through the duration of the storm. Beaver Creek is also looking to make snow beginning Sunday night. Snowmaking so far has been limited to “a few small windows,” Plack wrote.

Putting snow cover on the slopes will be a big help leading up to Vail’s planned Nov. 11 opening. Beaver Creek is set to open Nov. 23.

The good news, Phillips said, is that October has been “wetter and cooler than normal.”

The more sobering news comes from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. That center is calling for warmer and dryer than normal conditions for Colorado during November.

That’s not a hard and fast forecast, though. Meteorologists can usually forecast within a 7- to 10-day window. There’s too much uncertainty beyond that.

Gratz said he doesn’t put much stock in the climate prediction forecasts, especially this time of year.

“If you get one or two big storms, it will feel more like winter,” Gratz said.

This particular storm is unlikely to be seeded for more snowfall. Cloud seeding shoots silver iodide crystals into moisture-laden clouds in order to draw more precipitation from those clouds.

But the Colorado River Water Conservation District is again leading a regional cloud seeding effort. The elected boards of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle River Water Authority, which share offices, will consider requests for funding at meetings set for the week of Oct. 24.

Another wild card in the coming winter is a third consecutive year of a La Nina pattern in the Pacific Ocean. La Nina describes cooler-than-normal temperatures in a portion of the ocean about 1,000 miles west of Ecuador. An El Nino year shows warmer-than-normal water temperatures in the same portion of the Pacific.

In general, La Nina years influence storms coming into North America through the Pacific Northwest. Those storms can affect Colorado generally north of Interstate 70. El Nino years generally move storm systems through the southwestern U.S., and can affect southwestern Colorado and the Front Range.

But La Nina patterns rarely develop three years in a row, so it’s hard to tell what, if any, impact it may have on the winter to come.