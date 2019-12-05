Snow cancels Birds of Prey downhill training on Thursday at Beaver Creek
The Birds of Prey World Cup downhill training is canceled today due to snow on the course at Beaver Creek. Thankfully, racers got in a successful training on Wednesday — at least one training is needed to hold the race Saturday.
Saturday’s downhill will start at 11 a.m. The super-G takes place Friday and the giant slalom is Sunday.
