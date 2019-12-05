Snow cancels Birds of Prey downhill training on Thursday at Beaver Creek

The annual Birds of Prey World Cup races take place at Beaver Creek this weekend.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

The Birds of Prey World Cup downhill training is canceled today due to snow on the course at Beaver Creek. Thankfully, racers got in a successful training on Wednesday — at least one training is needed to hold the race Saturday.

Saturday’s downhill will start at 11 a.m. The super-G takes place Friday and the giant slalom is Sunday.