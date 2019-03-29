Snow in forecast for Vail all weekend

Snow is in the forecast for Vail from 3/29 to 4/1.

Screen Shot from National Weather Service Grand Junction

(2:06 p.m.): Snow is in the forecast for Vail and surrounding areas all weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 70% chance of precipitation starting after 3:00 p.m. Friday, with stormy conditions expected to continue throughout the evening.

Saturday afternoon shows a 30% chance of precipitation, which will carry on into the evening. Sunday will be a similar scenario, with a 40% chance of snow in the afternoon and 20% in the evening.

Varying temperatures will play a factor in the type of precipitation that falls. Areas of lower elevation are expected to be in the thirties all weekend, creating high hopes for those hitting the slopes.

3-6 inches of total accumulation is expected, according to OpenSnow.com.