Snow in forecast for Vail this weekend

Snow is in the forecast for Vail every day through Monday.

National Weather Service Grand Junction

Snow is expected to fall in the Colorado high country starting Thursday, and then every day through Monday.

The precipitation is expected to come in several small rounds. Total accumulations for the weekend are forecasted to be between six and twelve inches, with the heaviest snowfall happening Saturday morning and Monday morning, according to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com.

The storm, a low-pressure system moving inland from California, has already moved into southwest Colorado. A Facebook post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction shows a wintery mix touching down in the Centennial State earlier today.

According to the NWS, the storm will be followed by warmer-than-usual temperatures next week.