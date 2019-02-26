Snow slide due to avalanche mitigation on Hwy 24 MM 149 near MinturnStaff ReportFebruary 26, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportFebruary 26, 2019VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2There is a snow slide due to avalanche mitigation on Hwy 24 MM 149 near Minturn. Traffic is alternating, expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsO. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfiesWarning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoodsLions are on the hunt in Edwards, wildlife officials sayObituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019