Snow way! Vail Pass is getting messy as snow falls

Snow touching down along Vail Pass is creating heaven for skiers and hell for drivers.

The mountain area along Interstate 70 is in the midst of a Friday snowstorm that is expected to strengthen throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

The Colorado State Patrol urged motorists to slow down because road conditions are rapidly changing.

The lowest temperature expected for the mountain town this weekend is 35 degrees, which might give drivers wanting to avoid icy road conditions a silver lining within a white wall of snow.

