 Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Monarch Ski Area | VailDaily.com

Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Monarch Ski Area

The Associated Press

SALIDA, Colo. — Authorities say a snowboarder was killed when he hit a tree at Colorado’s Monarch Ski Area last weekend.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Collin J. Zak, a native of Ohio who was serving in the military, was found unresponsive Saturday morning on the expert-rated Mirage run. Ski patrollers performed CPR, but Zak was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Sheriff John Spezze did not know Zak’s hometown or the branch of military he was serving in.

No other information was released.

