Snowboarder dies after tree collision at Keystone Resort

A snowboarder died three days after losing control and hitting a tree at Keystone Resort on Saturday, Dec. 2.

It was the first death at a Summit County ski area this season and the second ski death statewide.

Nathan Enright, 21, of Libertyville, Illinois, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood after ski patrol responded to the scene of an accident on a beginner trail, a resort spokesman confirmed.

"Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Keystone Resort vice president and general manager Geoff Buchheister said in a statement.

Enright was not wearing a helmet, according to the Summit County Coroner's Office, which ruled his death accidental and caused by severe head trauma.

Enright was taken off of life support and died on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Enright had recently moved to Larimer County from the Chicago area for college, the coroner's office said.

Monarch Ski Area Death

A spokesman for Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry group representing the state's ski areas except those owned by Vail Resorts, confirmed that the only other death on the slopes so far this season was that of 23-year-old snowboarder Colin Zak, who died after slamming into a tree at Monarch Ski Area on Dec. 2.

He was wearing a helmet and skiing in-bounds, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.