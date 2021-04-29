Snowmass kids complete perfect ski season with 152 days on slopes

Sisters Emily and Siri Bassion ski into the Powerline Glades at Snowmass on day 113 of the season on March 17, 2021. The sisters successfully logged a perfect season this year.

Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

Snowmass Village kids Siri and Emily Bassion successfully accomplished a perfect season this winter, logging a total of 152 days of skiing from opening day Nov. 25 to closing day April 25.

The Aspen Elementary School students (Siri, 9, is in fourth grade; Emily, 7, is in second grade) spent most of their time at Snowmass, where they would ski laps after school on weekdays.

The sisters were the subject of the March local spotlight in the Snowmass Sun.