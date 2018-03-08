Snowpack at 72 percent statewide means Colorado needs twice as much snow to hit average
Snow needs to fall at 200% of normal through April for Colorado’s snowpack to catch up
March 8, 2018
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's snowpack for the year is well below its usual level.
The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the state's snowpack improved 13 percent in February, but still was only 72 percent of normal as of March 1.
Federal snow survey supervisor for Colorado, Brian Domonkos, says more than 200 percent of normal snowfall would be needed through the end of April to overcome current deficits.
He said that would be difficult to reach following some of the driest months on record.
