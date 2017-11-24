Snowsports museum adds trio of new board members

VAIL — The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame has announced the addition of three new members of the organization's board of directors. Brenda Buglione, Gabe Hogan and Cindy Nelson were unanimously confirmed at the museum's October board meeting.

Buglione and Hogan will replace Erik Steinberg, who resigned his board seat in July, and John McMurtry, who now serves as the Museum's Vice President of Development. Nelson's spot represents a new addition to the now 18-member board.

As a member of the University of Colorado Ski Team, Buglione was a four time NCAA All-American. She was a five-year veteran of the U.S. Ski Team, spending five seasons competing on the World Cup circuit. Buglione was a competitor on the Women's Pro Ski Tour and currently hosts "Snow Motion," a nationally televised weekly ski magazine show on Fox Sports.

Hogan is a former host of TV8's Good Morning Vail, who found his way back to the Vail Valley following his education as a tax law advisor for Vail Tax and Accounting. He has a degree in accounting from Western State University in Gunnison, a law degree from Charleston School of Law, and a legal master's of taxation degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

A native of Lutsen, Minnesota, Nelson got an early start in skiing at her family's Lutsen Resort and Ski Area. She went on to become one of America's finest alpine ski racers, winning a bronze medal in downhill at the 1976 Olympic Winter Games and two World Championship medals, while recording a career total of six World Cup wins. A resident of the Vail Valley since her ski team days, Nelson's father was a member of the famed 10th Mountain Division.