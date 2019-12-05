Snowstorm blankets Eagle County before Birds of Prey weekend

An early morning storm system has given Eagle County a fresh coat of snow with considerable accumulations both on the mountains and in areas of lower elevation.

Areas of elevation above 8,500 feet could see snowfall totals of 4-8 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Residents in Eagle (at an elevation of approximately 6,601) are currently seeing roughly four inches in their backyards as of 08:00 a.m.

The storm is expected to calm around 9:00 a.m. downvalley, but snowy conditions could persist upvalley at Beaver Creek and Vail until around 2:00 p.m.

How does this affect Birds of Prey?

Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup is at Beaver Creek this week, and shows little signs of being affected by conditions.

Thursday’s downhill training run could be the only event that gets delayed or canceled; otherwise, it’s a green light for bluebird conditions expected Friday and Saturday, with another storm expected to roll in Saturday night.