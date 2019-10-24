Snowy weather causes I-70 closures and other traffic alerts
Wednesday night’s storm is causing a number of traffic issues for Vail Valley commuters. See all of Thursday’s traffic updates below, and refresh the page for new information.
(08:42 a.m.) The right lane is blocked on I-70 at eastbound milemarker 147.
(08:42 a.m.) The left lane is blocked on I-70 at eastbound milemarker 165 near Avon.
(08:41 a.m.) I-70 has re-opened in West Vail. Please drive safely.
(08:03 a.m.) I-70 is closed EB at milemarker 173 in West Vail. Please slow down and move over for responders.
(08:00 a.m.) A road incident has also caused a closure on Edwards access road southbound. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.
