Social distancing has pushed Colorado’s coronavirus peak to May at the earliest, health officials say
Colorado has successfully pushed back its expected peak in coronavirus cases until at least next month, an important shift to give health officials and hospitals more time to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, a top state public health official said Thursday.
Social distancing and stay-at-home measures have helped flatten and push the curve of cases to the right, preventing health care facilities from being overwhelmed by a spike in patients, Scott Bookman, the state’s incident commander for COVID-19, said on a conference call with reporters.
That revised timeline came as Colorado’s death toll from the global pandemic rose to 223 on Thursday, with 6,202 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,221 people hospitalized.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the overnight spike in deaths and new positive test results — 33 and 547, respectively — was due to large numbers of cases that are days and even weeks old being reported by counties to the state on Thursday.
There also now have been 54 coronavirus outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
