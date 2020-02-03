Social media tributes pour in for Shiffrin family in wake of Jeff Shiffrin’s death

News of the untimely death of Jeff Shiffrin spread quickly on Monday as did the messages of condolence to Mikaela Shiffrin and her family.

Chris Freud | cfreud@vaildaily.com

Condolences poured in via social media to Mikaela Shiffrin and her family on Monday when news broke that Jeff Shiffrin had died unexpectedly at 65 following an accident.

Shiffrin first tweeted at 12:38 a.m. Rocky Mountain time Monday morning with the message, “Go tell everyone you love that you love them and how much you love them, do it right now. Please.”

Go tell everyone you love that you love them and how much you love them, do it right now. Please.💔 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 3, 2020

At 8:18 a.m. on Monday, the three-time World Cup champion issued a formal statement regarding the death of her father, writing, “My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father.”

My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons… pic.twitter.com/sqJB5SlOrn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 3, 2020

Fellow Vail skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn was quick with her response via Twitter.

I’m so so sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you and your family. RIP Jeff 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/pAYwFL2rPP — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 3, 2020

“I’m so so sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you and your family. RIP Jeff,” Vonn wrote, adding emojis of hands in prayer and a broken heart.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team wrote, “A heartbreaking tragedy — Jeff was an incredible man. All of our love and prayers go out to @MikaelaShiffrin, Taylor, Eileen and their family in this beyond-heartbreaking time.”

A heartbreaking tragedy – Jeff was an incredible man. All of our love and prayers go out to @MikaelaShiffrin, Taylor, Eileen and their family in this beyond-heartbreaking time. 💔🙏 #RIP https://t.co/5V4gHNBekk — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 3, 2020

Jeremy Bloom, Colorado football player and Olympic moguls skier, paid his respects, writing, “My heart goes out to the entire @MikaelaShiffrin family for the unexpected and unimaginable (loss) of Jeff, Mikaela’s wonderful father.”

My heart goes out to the entire @MikaelaShiffrin family for the unexpected and unimaginable lost of Jeff, Mikaela’s wonderful father 💔 pic.twitter.com/e691ZytLnv — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) February 3, 2020

Ceil Folz, the former head of the Vail Valley Foundation that organizes World Cup racing and helped bring the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships to Beaver Creek, where Mikaela won slalom gold, noted Jeff’s passing.

My love and prayers to @MikaelaShiffrin , Eileen and @TaylorShiffrin on the loss of Jeff. What the world sees in Mikaela-the determination, Kindness, groundedness, commitment… that is Jeff. He lives on in Miki and Taylor in every way. He was one in a million💔💔😭#brokenheart https://t.co/yosYK7GBsL — Ceil Folz (@ceilfolz) February 3, 2020

“What the world sees in Mikaela — the determination, kindness, groundedness, commitment… that is Jeff. He lives on in Miki and Taylor in every way. He was one in a million,” Folz wrote.

Even the Mikaela Shiffrin Fan Club also issued its condolences.

We are devastated by this tragic loss. We knew Jeff only by a few talks at some ceremonies. But even by exchanging only a few words, you could easily tell he's a very nice, kind and wonderful person. Our love and prayers go out to @MikaelaShiffrin and her family 💔🙏 #RIP pic.twitter.com/aiOlq0EtKX — Shiffrin Fanclub (@shiffrinfanclub) February 3, 2020

“We are devastated by this tragic loss. We knew Jeff only by a few talks at some ceremonies. But even by exchanging only a few words, you could easily tell he’s a very nice, kind and wonderful person. Our love and prayers go out to @MikaelaShiffrin and her family.”