Solve mysteries at Walking Mountains’ Heist at the Museum event

Walking Mountains Science Center is asking you to help solve the crime at Heist at the Museum on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Walking Mountains Science Center/Courtesy photo

Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery of who stole the precious “Stomach of the Ocean” diamond? Walking Mountains and Denver’s American Immersion Theater need your detective skills at the inaugural Heist at the Museum: The Pressure is On mystery theater and cocktail party held at the Tang Campus in Avon Thursday night at 6 p.m.

“I’ve been wanting to do this type of event for quite a few years. After working at our Halloween events and seeing how much fun the kids had, I thought hosting an event for adults could include that same level of creativity, engagement and hands-on experiences as our kids’ events have,” said Hannah Rumble, community programs director for Walking Mountains Science Center.

The cast from the American Immersive Theater will set the stage and plot line for the evening. American Immersive Theater will also ask a few attendees to play the part of certain characters, so who knows, you maybe be a part of the crime. All attendees will play the part of being guests at a museum gala where a huge diamond, called the “Stomach of the Ocean” will be revealed. Panic strikes as it’s realized the diamond has gone missing and a jewel heist is suspected.

Everyone will be asked to put on their thinking caps and search the museum, interview other guests and use forensics, science and deductive reasoning to see who could have taken this treasure.

“Heist at the Museum will combine the science of forensics with the thrilling suspense of an unsolved crime,” Rumble said. “This will be a fun way to experience our Tang Campus like never before.”

You can either try to solve the mystery yourself or Rumble suggests you team up and utilize the problem-solving skills of the group.

Feel free to dress in costume for this event. Go as a detective, wear a gown or tuxedo since this storyline is set at a museum gala or wear any wacky costume you wish. Tickets are $50 per person and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. There will even be a special apple-flavored cocktail following the autumn and Halloween theme. For more information visit WalkingMountains.org/Fright .