Some Eagle County trails remain closed for elk calving

A number of local trails are closed to better allow wildlife to survive calving season.

White River National Forest officials are reminding people planning to recreate in the forest about important seasonal trail closures in place in critical areas on the Aspen and Eagle-Holy Cross ranger districts to protect calving elk.

The White River National Forest has worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to identify the most critical calving areas for elk. Those areas are seasonally closed to all uses to reduce disturbance.

“Elk return to these areas every year because they offer the water, forage and seclusion they need to survive, birth, and nurse without being startled or disrupted,” said Jennifer Prusse, acting wildlife and fish program manager. “Repeated disturbance to elk from people and dogs during calving season in these critical areas has led to lowered calf survival rates.”

The White River National Forest is known for both its year-round recreational opportunities as well as its wildlife resources. Maintaining both requires finding a balance, particularly in sensitive areas during sensitive times, such as elk calving.

“Now that the snow is melting and these areas are more accessible, we are seeing an increasing number of closure violations from hikers, dog walkers, and cyclists in areas closed for elk calving,” Prusse said. “Please help us protect this incredible wildlife resource by using an alternative area during these seasonal closures.”

Here’s a list of roads and trails in critical elk calving areas that are seasonally closed to all uses:

Knob Hill #2021: Opened on April 16.

Eastern Hillside #2347: Closed through June 20 (opens on June 21).

North Trail #1896: Closed through June 20 (opens on June 21).

Buffehr Creek #2111: Closed through June 20 (opens on June 21).

Everkrisp Trail #2122: Closed through June 20 (opens June 21).

Son of Middle Creek #2136: Closed through June 20 (opens on June 21).

Paulie’s Plunge/Stone Creek #2349: Closed through June 20 (opens on June 21).

Two Elk #2005 (from the west entrance at the second bridge to the east end at the Vail Bike Path): Closed through June 30 (opens on July 1).

Additionally, Beaver Creek’s McCoy Park and the Vail Back Bowls are closed to human entry until June 30, opening on July 1.

For information about other seasonal trail closures, open trails, and current trail conditions in the Eagle Valley, go to: https://www.vvmta.org/seasonaltrailclosures/ or call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970 827-5715.