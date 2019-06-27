Some Vail Mountain summer operations change June 28

The zipline on Vail Mountain will open on June 28.

Townsend Bessent | Weekly file photo |

VAIL — Vail Resorts has announced some changes to its summer operations that begin June 28. Here’s a look at the changes:

Gondola One will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scenic gondola rides and on-mountain dining at The 10th and Mid-Vail.

With the snowmaking expansion project, there will be no access to any hiking or biking trails from the Mid-Vail area. A courtesy shuttle will operate at the bottom of Gondola One near Express Lift Bar, transporting guests from the Vail Village to Lionshead Village. While the snowmaking expansion project will be primarily focused on the upper mountain, there will be impacts to the mid and lower mountain out of Vail Village, and guests are asked to respect all construction closures and obey all posted signs and warnings. Throughout the eastern portion of the front side of Vail, guests may encounter trail closures or reroutes, construction equipment, or other heavy machinery at any time.

Before accessing the mountain, guests should check for biking and hiking trail closures and detours at http://www.vail.com/trails or by calling the Trails Hotline, 970-754-3049.