Some Vail offices are now closed to the public

The town of Vail is taking measures to implement the standing public health order issued by Eagle County Department of Health and Environment to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.

The town is adjusting its protocols to emphasize social distancing practices in day-to-day municipal operations and will be canceling and/or adjusting public gatherings according to the standing order. People are asked to conduct as much business as possible with the town via phone and/or online services. Operational changes include:

The Community Development Building is closed to the public. This includes access to Planning, Permitting and Building divisions, plus Environmental, Economic Development and Housing Department functions. All development applications will continue to be processed. The issuance of permits and permit payment will be accepted by appointment only by contacting Shelley Bellm by phone, or by email at sbellm@vailgov.com. To request building inspections, email inspections@vailgov.com.

For urgent matters, please contact:

Community Development

Matt Gennett, Director of Community Development, 970-479-2146 or 970-343-2767.

Shelley Bellm, Office Manager, 970-479-2325 or 970-390-0417.

Environmental

Kristen Bertuglia, Environmental Sustainability Director, 970-477-3455 or 720-281-2447.

Pete Wadden, Water Quality, 970-479-2144.

Beth Markham, Environmental Sustainability Coordinator, 970-479-2333.

Economic Development

Mia Vlaar, Economic Development Director, 970-479-2454.

Jeremy Gross, Special Events Coordinator, 970-477-3551.

Liz Gladitsch, Marketing Coordinator, 970-477-3417.

Housing Department

George Ruther, Housing Director, 970-376-2675.

Lynne Campbell, Housing Coordinator, 970-479-2150.

The Vail Municipal Building is open to the public with limited services. This includes access to the police front counter; other services are to be determined. Please call ahead at 970-479-2100 to confirm and make every effort to conduct your business online at http://www.vailgov.com

The Vail Public Library is open with current operating hours; however, all gathering (meetings, classes, programs, story hours) are suspended. Call the library, 970-479-2187 or email libinfo@vailgov.com with questions or go to http://www.vaillibrary.com.

The Vail Welcome Centers in Vail Village and Lionshead are open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the centers with questions at 970-477-3522 or email welcome@vailgov.com.

Parking and Transit operations are continuing with modifications to be determined.

Vail fire stations are closed to public access. Vail fire personnel will not be attending public events. Fire permit inspections will resume on a limited basis the week of March 16. For more information, call Vail Fire, 970-479-2250 or email Fire Chief Mark Novak mnovak@vailgov.com

For those with questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP Hotline, 1-877-462-2911. For local updates, go to http://www.ECEmergency.org.