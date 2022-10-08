Some winter utility bills set to rise with price increases for natural gas

This solar energy array near the Garfield County Airport is just part of Holy Cross Energy's efforts to increase its sources of clean energy for its customers.

Holy Cross Energy/Courtesy photo

The way you heat your home will affect your winter utility bills. The price of natural gas and the growth of clean electricity are key pieces of that puzzle.

Black Hills Energy supplies natural gas to most residents of the Eagle River Valley. The company’s service area runs from Avon to Gypsum.

By the numbers 8.2%: Colorado’s core inflation increase in July compared to July of 2021

Colorado’s core inflation increase in July compared to July of 2021 $4.18: Vail’s Oct. 7 average price for gasoline, as reported by AAA .

Vail’s Oct. 7 average price for gasoline, as reported by AAA . $3.79: Vail’s Oct. 7, 2021 average gasoline price, as reported by AAA.

Vail’s Oct. 7, 2021 average gasoline price, as reported by AAA. 24.4%: Increase in U.S. natural gas prices from Oct. 8, 2021 to Oct. 7, 2022 according to businessinsider.com .

Jason Auslander is Black Hills Energy’s Community Affairs Manager for the region. Auslander said the price of natural gas will go up this winter, but it’s still too soon to know the amount of the increase.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission allows utility companies an annual price adjustment, but that adjustment won’t be set until Nov. 1.

Auslander said the increase won’t mean any more profit for Black Hills. Natural gas rates are based on “pass-through” costs, meaning consumers pay only for the increase in the cost of natural gas.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Get ready for it

That increase is likely to be significant, given the price increases in oil and natural gas seen over the past year.

The news is better for those who heat with electricity. Holy Cross Energy provides electric service to virtually all of the county, with the exception of Minturn.

Holy Cross President and CEO Bryan Hannegan said the utility is holding the line on prices through the winter, although there will probably be a rate increase in the spring or summer of 2023.

Hannegan said one of the reasons Holy Cross is able to hold the line on prices, for now, is its increasing reliance on clean energy sources including wind and solar.

Those sources account for the “low to mid 50% range” of the utility’s electricity supply. Hannegan added that percentage will increase “significantly” in the next 12 to 18 months.

That means Holy Cross will be less dependent on “market” sources of electricity, most of which come from natural gas-fired generation plants.

“We’re in a pretty good position from an electric cost standpoint,” Hannegan said, noting that building wind, solar and other clean sources of electricity is currently less expensive than buying power at market prices.

A lot more clean energy

The drive to clean energy sources has come a long way in the past five years. Hannegan said Holy Cross’s clean energy portfolio was in the high 20% range when he started at the utility in 2017.

In addition to the growing cost of “market” electricity, Hannegan said Holy Cross is facing increasing payroll costs and inflationary increases for equipment and other items, mirroring many of the challenges most other businesses face these days.

The good news, Hannegan said, is that all-electric homes are far more efficient and cost-effective than they were not too long ago.

For instance, Hannegan said heat pump systems are far more efficient than baseboard electric heating units. Better yet, heat pumps work “really well” in cold climates.

But many of the valley’s homes still run on baseboard heat, which tends to be expensive.

To help, Holy Cross and Black Hills Energy both offer efficiency tips on their websites. Tips include thermostat management, running complete loads in the washing machine or dishwasher, and turning off your diswasher’s drying cycle. Other tips include better weatherstripping and caulking around doors and windows. A water heater can account for roughly 20% of a home’s utility bill. Setting the water temperature to no more than 120 degrees and properly insulating the heater can help save money on those bills.

Holy Cross also has budget billing and peak-time billing options.

Hannegan said Holy Cross’ move to clean energy makes environmental sense. It now makes economic sense.

“We’re making good progress,” he said.