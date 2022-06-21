Source of claims against Lauren Boebert threatened, political group says; police investigating

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 8, 2022, as members of the House Second Amendment Caucus criticize a series of Democratic measures to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Sources working with a political group trying to oust Colorado’s incendiary Western Slope Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, say they’ve recently received threats and now fear for their safety.

One of those sources told The Denver Post they were threatened late last week at a health spa in Glenwood Springs, which concerned them enough to report the matter to police. The matter is now under investigation, Glenwood Springs police officials say.

The political action committee American Muckrakers began soliciting potentially damaging information about Boebert, of Silt, in May under the Twitter handle @FireBoebert and connected with multiple, unnamed sources who shared stories, often salacious, about the congresswoman.

American Muckrakers published several of those stories from anonymous sources this month, prompting a response from one of Boebert’s lawyers, Jonathan Anderson, who threatened to sue the group, headed by David Wheeler, a former Democratic candidate for the North Carolina Senate.

Anderson sent Wheeler a three-page letter Wednesday outlining the claims against Boebert and refuting them as “patently false.”

Two days later one of Wheeler’s sources told The Denver Post they were threatened at a Glenwood Springs health spa by a man who approached them, asking about politics and indicating that he knew where the source lived.

“The skin on the back of my neck went up,” the source said. “I went into high alert.”

