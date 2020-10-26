South Frontage Road in Vail reopened near Matterhorn Circle following accident
South Frontage Road in Vail has reopened both directions near Matterhorn Circle for a motor vehicle accident, according to Eagle County Alerts.
Please use alternate routes if possible, and #SlowDownMoveOver for responders.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
Vail Resorts updating operating policies to adhere to state guidelines
Vail’s updated plans regarding the state guidelines and isolation housing requirements is one of several pieces of information guests are waiting on heading into the 2020-21 season.