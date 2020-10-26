South Frontage Road in Vail reopened near Matterhorn Circle following accident | VailDaily.com
South Frontage Road in Vail has reopened both directions near Matterhorn Circle for a motor vehicle accident, according to Eagle County Alerts.

Please use alternate routes if possible, and #SlowDownMoveOver for responders.

