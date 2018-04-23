 Southern Colorado wildfire that burned 42,795 acres caused by humans and investigators want to know how | VailDaily.com

Bruce Finley
The Denver Post
Dougal Brownlie | The Gazette via AP

Wildfires burn in Southern El Paso County with one of them prompting mandatory evacuation orders, as seen from Hanover County on Tuesday April 17, 2018. Fire crews are fighting several new wind-swept wildfires around Colorado as hurricane-force winds also kick up dust, topple trucks and close highways in the state.

The wildfire that burned across 42,795 acres of grass and brush southeast of Colorado Springs was human-caused, authorities confirmed Sunday, and investigators are trying to determine whether it was deliberate.

And firefighters along Colorado’s Front Range are anticipating one of the most difficult wildfire seasons in a decade due to extraordinarily dry conditions.

Over the weekend, rain and snow helped squelch that fire east of Fort Carson. It started Tuesday close to Interstate 25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway. Wind fed the flames. The fire spread eastward 21 miles to the town of Hanover and eventually into Pueblo County. It destroyed 23 homes.

“It is out,” El Paso County Sheriff spokeswoman Jackie Kirby said Sunday.

“We’re supposed to get moisture tomorrow and Tuesday. Any moisture helps. But, depending on how windy it is and how long we go without rain, that makes the fire danger creep back up,” Kirby said, urging caution and common sense.

