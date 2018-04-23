Southern Colorado wildfire that burned 42,795 acres caused by humans and investigators want to know how

The wildfire that burned across 42,795 acres of grass and brush southeast of Colorado Springs was human-caused, authorities confirmed Sunday, and investigators are trying to determine whether it was deliberate.

And firefighters along Colorado’s Front Range are anticipating one of the most difficult wildfire seasons in a decade due to extraordinarily dry conditions.

Over the weekend, rain and snow helped squelch that fire east of Fort Carson. It started Tuesday close to Interstate 25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway. Wind fed the flames. The fire spread eastward 21 miles to the town of Hanover and eventually into Pueblo County. It destroyed 23 homes.

“It is out,” El Paso County Sheriff spokeswoman Jackie Kirby said Sunday.

“We’re supposed to get moisture tomorrow and Tuesday. Any moisture helps. But, depending on how windy it is and how long we go without rain, that makes the fire danger creep back up,” Kirby said, urging caution and common sense.

