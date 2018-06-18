Southwest Colorado Disaster Assistance now accepting applications for 416 fire relief

The 416 fire has prompted a group of concerned citizens, businesses and community leaders to establish the Southwest Colorado Disaster Assistance (SWCODA). The mission of SWCODA is to share resources and raise awareness during the 416 fire by matching those that want to help with those in need of assistance.

Oftentimes community organizations are able to respond quickly and provide interim relief during times of crisis. The SWCODA is a repository of resources and information that shares the many ways people can get assistance during this time, and how individuals and businesses can get involved and help.

A major function of SWCODA is to raise awareness and assist with fundraising efforts for the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF). This fund is set up for broad-based community emergencies in Southwest Colorado.

"Our efforts will support local people and relief efforts related to the 416 Fire," says Briggen Wrinkle, Executive Director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. "Phase 1 is to raise $500,000, which will help 750-1,000 people in La Plata and San Juan counties with bridge funding for immediate expense, including food, transportation and shelter."

The Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) goal is to raise $500,000 to help 750 to 1000 people in La Plata and San Juan counties with bridge funding for immediate expenses. Local donations have already reached nearly $125,000, but more help is needed to meet the goal of $500,000. Donations can be made online at http://www.swcommunityfoundation.org/.

On Monday, June 18, SWCODA will begin accepting applications online for individuals who have been financially impacted by the 416 Fire. It is anticipated that over 1,000 applications will be received in the first week.

Applications for assistance can be made online at https://swcoda.org/home/community-emergency-relief-fund-cerf-application/

Please visit https://swcoda.org to learn more. Community members and organizations are encouraged to share ideas and resources as the website and social media pages will be regularly updated.

SWCODA is a grassroots community effort in partnership with:

• Alpine Bank

• City of Durango

• Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado

• Durango Area Tourism Office

• Durango Business Improvement District

• Durango Chamber of Commerce

• Durango School District 9-R

• La Plata County Government

• La Plata Economic Development Alliance

• Region 9 Economic Development

• San Juan Economic Development Association

• United Way of Southwest Colorado

Please contact Theresa Blake Graven for more information at swcoda@gmail.com or 970 764 7783. Regular updates will be posted online at https://swcoda.org and through social media at http://www.facebook.com/swcoda/ and http://www.twitter.com/SouthwestColor1.

About SWCODA

The mission of SWCODA is to share resources and raise awareness during times of crisis or emergency situations, and help residents and businesses based in Southwest Colorado. A major function of SWCODA is to raise awareness and assist with fundraising efforts, including the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF). Please visit http://www.swcoda.org to get involved and learn more.