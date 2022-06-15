Sparking chains start brush fires that closed West Glenwood roads Tuesday

Chelsea Self/Post Independent First responders respond to multiple brush fires that broke out along interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.| Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department, other agencies and good Samaritans kept three brush fires from growing out of control along Interstate 70 in West Glenwood Tuesday, prompting road closures.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found three individual fires spaced a quarter-mile apart, burning in grass and brush on the north side of I-70. Firefighters immediately began extinguishment efforts,” a Tuesday night news release from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department states. “On the westernmost fire, Firefighters were joined by local passersby who contributed to extinguishment efforts with the use of their fire extinguishers.”

Glenwood Fire officials reported just before 3 p.m. that they had contained the three individual fires, which totaled approximately 1 acre. There were no evacuations ordered, officials said.

Sparks from vehicle chains started the fire, according to a Tuesday night news release.

Westbound I-70 was initially closed at Exit 116 shortly before 1 p.m. when the fires were first reported between the main Glenwood Springs and West Glenwood interstate exits.

U.S. Highway 6 was also closed in both directions between Devereux and Donegan roads, as crews worked to keep the fire from jumping the road.

The roads were fully reopened a little after 3 p.m.

The fires broke out as a red flag warning was in effect for Garfield County for most of the day Tuesday. Red flag warnings are issued when there is increased fire danger due to dry conditions, strong winds and high temperatures, or a combination of the three.

Responding agencies included Glenwood fire, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire (UCR), Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff, Colorado Department of Transportation, Glenwood Springs Police Department, and city of Glenwood Springs Public Works.

“Quick response from multiple agencies and locals stopped this fire in its tracks. We appreciate our partners and their support,” Incident Cmdr. Harlan Nimmo said in a news release.