Speakup Reachout offers drive-thru Monday meal

Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday, right? Think again. As the community is pivoting left and right, so is SpeakUp ReachOut by adding a twist to the holidays this year by offering a drive-thru Thanksgiving event on Monday, Nov. 23 from 4-6 pm at the Exhibit Hall in the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle, Colorado.

SpeakUp ReachOut will provide a free Thanksgiving boxed meal, to registered participants only, catered by Moe’s BBQ, for anyone who does not have holiday plans. SURO’s goal is to show up for Eagle County and let residents know they are not alone. The nonprofit will also be gifting each registered participant with a SURO care package that includes wellness goodies, coping strategy tips, and mindfulness starters.

“This event is designed specifically for community members who don’t have close family or friends nearby to share the holidays with,” said Emily Boyd, SURO’s training and events coordinator and Drive-Thru Thanksgiving’s brainchild. “One of our main messages at SpeakUp ReachOut is to make sure people know they are not alone. What better way to show up for locals than with a warm, hot meal?”

All Eagle County public health orders will be strictly enforced; masks are required upon site entry and no one is allowed out of their car. The boxed meal and care package will be delivered to you in your car as you drive-through the site.

“We jumped on board as an event sponsor because it aligns with our belief that everyone deserves to be healthy and happy,” said Janet Bartnik, Executive Director of Mountain Recreation.

This event has been approved by Eagle County as it is in line with current public health orders. SURO appreciates community cooperation by registering for the event online at this link: https://www.speakupreachout.org/community-meetings/drive-thru-thanksgiving-2020

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.