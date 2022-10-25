SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards

Local cast members for "This is my Brave — The Show" were selected after a series of auditions in August. They include Sarah Alder, Sean Boggs, Chris Davis, Sherry Hall, Myki Jones, Alex Mintling and Dani Rodriguez.

This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The show will feature local community members sharing stories about their lived experience with mental illness, suicidal intensity, and/or addiction through the performing arts, and bring hope to those who may be dealing with similar challenges.

IF YOU GO … Learn More: https://www.speakupreachout.org/educational-events/this-is-my-brave When: October 27, 2022, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Where: Riverwalk Theater, 34253 U.S. 6, Edwards, CO, 81632 Cost: $20 per ticket, available online

Storytelling is a powerful way to reduce stigma and let those who are struggling know they are not alone. One in five American adults faces mental health issues according to the National Institute of Mental Health, yet the topic continues to carry shame.

“It has been a dream of mine to bring a ‘This is My Brave Show’ to the Eagle River Valley for years,” said Erin Ivie in a news release. “As the executive director of SpeakUp ReachOut, I find storytelling to be one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce stigma and stop suicide in our community.”

Since its first show in 2014, “This Is My Brave — The Show” has featured more than 900 people sharing their stories in over 80 performances across the United States and in Australia. Next week’s “This Is My Brave — The Show Eagle Valley” will be the first show in western Colorado.

Local cast members , selected after a series of auditions in August, include Sarah Alder, Sean Boggs, Chris Davis, Sherry Hall, Myki Jones, Alex Mintling and Dani Rodriguez. These brave storytellers have been rehearsing since September and supporting each other as they prepare to share their journeys from despair to recovery through poetry, dramatic monologue, music and short film. Their lived experiences include addiction, suicidal intensity, OCD, bipolar disorder, trauma, suicide loss, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. By sharing their stories, these brave advocates are breaking barriers to end stigmas and offering hope that recovery is not only possible — it is probable.

“This Is My Brave — The Show Eagle Valley” will also feature special guests Kyle Foster as master of ceremonies, Karie Konopasek singing the Brave theme song and Katie Grana, director of programming for the national This Is My Brave organization.

Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Audience members will have the opportunity to meet cast members, sponsors and the SpeakUp ReachOut production team both before and after the show. Tickets are $20 and available online at http://www.speakupreachout.org/educational-events/this-is-my-brave . All proceeds support SpeakUp ReachOut and suicide prevention in Eagle County.

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness, and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.

This Is My Brave was co-founded in Virginia by Jennifer Marshall and Anne Marie Ames (1958-2017), two women passionate about ending the stigma surrounding mental illness, and saving lives through storytelling. In May 2014, TIMB debuted its first live show in Arlington, Virginia, at the Spectrum Theatre to a sold-out crowd of nearly 400. Over the past six years, the nonprofit organization has hosted performances across the United States and in Australia

For more information about This Is My Brave, visit http://www.ThisIsMyBrave.org or http://youtube.com/thisismybrave .