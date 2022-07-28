SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’

This Is My Brave aims to end this stigma and silence by celebrating the stories of real people living successful lives with mental health challenges.

This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27.

The resulting live show will be held at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Oct. 27. Performances will feature local community members who live with mental health challenges, substance use disorders, or suicidal intensity, telling their stories through spoken word, poetry, music, dance, and more. No performing experience is necessary.

“I am so excited to see something with such potential to change mindsets around mental health stigmas come to our community,” said Laura Alvarez, SpeakUp ReachOut’s program and events director. “With so many friends, coworkers, and neighbors struggling through mental illness or living in recovery from one, it’s time to remind everyone that there is someone out there with a similar story to tell. ‘This is My Brave’ has the power to open and reopen channels for conversations, spread hope that thriving with a mental illness is possible, and tell the people of the Eagle River Valley that they are not alone in their fight.”

The Aug. 22 audition will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Mountain Recreation Edwards Field House at 450 Miller Ranch in Edwards.

The Aug. 27 audition will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center at 52 Lundgren Boulevard in, Gypsum.

To register to audition, go to Calendly.com/thisismybrave-eagle/15min?month=2022-08&back=1 . A parental consent form is required for those under 18.

One in five American adults face mental health issues according to the National Institute of Mental Health, yet the topic continues to carry shame. This Is My Brave aims to end this stigma and silence by celebrating the stories of real people living successful lives with mental health challenges. Since its first show in 2014, “This Is My Brave — The Show” has featured more than 900 people sharing their stories in over 80 performances across the United States and in Australia.

If you have a lived experience with mental illness, emotional trauma, or a substance use disorder, SpeakUp ReachOut wants to offer you the spotlight to share your story. Auditions can encompass perspectives on substance use, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, OCD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, and more. Stories can be shared via original poetry, spoken word essay, dance, comedy, original music, or other artistic expression. Pieces should be limited to five minutes.

Audition are available at: ThisIsMybrave.org/blog/audition-tips

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness, and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.

This Is My Brave was co-founded in Virginia by Jennifer Marshall and Anne Marie Ames (1958-2017), two women passionate about ending the stigma surrounding mental illness, and saving lives through storytelling. In May of 2014, TIMB debuted its first ever live show in Arlington, Virginia, at the Spectrum Theatre to a sold-out crowd of nearly 400. Over the past six years, the nonprofit organization has hosted performances across the United States and in Australia.

For more information about This Is My Brave, visit ThisIsMyBrave.org or http://youtube.com/thisismybrave .