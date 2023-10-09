SpeakUp ReachOut to host second annual This is My Brave show in Beaver Creek

Dani Rodriguez performs at the 2022 Eagle Valley This is My Brave show. The show, put on my SpeakUp Reach Out and the national This is My Brave nonprofit, is returning at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in 2023.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, Oct. 19, SpeakUp ReachOut is hosting the second annual This is My Brave storytelling event at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The show will feature local community members sharing stories about their lived experiences with mental illness through the performing arts — all with the goal of bringing hope to those who may be dealing with similar challenges.

This Is My Brave is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling. The organization sees storytelling as a powerful way to reduce stigma and let those who are struggling know they are not alone.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , one in five American adults faces mental health issues. However, the topic continues to carry shame.

“Since This Is My Brave’s inaugural year when eight storytellers took the stage, much has changed,” said Laura Alvarez, SpeakUp ReachOut’s program and events director. “Storytelling is now interwoven into our work in suicide prevention, spreading the awareness that others have walked down similar pathways and shared journeys of recovery. We listen deeply to unique stories because we believe sharing experiences promotes healing.”

Local cast members , selected after a series of auditions in August, include returning cast member Sarah Alder, and new cast members Julie Kiddoo, Tiffany Manchester, Dean Robbins and Jamie Stone.

Support Local Journalism Donate



If you go… What: This is My Brave – The Show Eagle Valley

When: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek)

Tickets: Available online for $21 at SpeakUpReachOut.org. Limited tickets for $26 will be available at the door on Oct. 19. All proceeds support SpeakUp ReachOut’s suicide prevention efforts in Eagle County.

These storytellers have been rehearsing since September and supporting each other as they prepare to share their journeys from despair to recovery through art, comedy, dramatic monologue and song. Their lived experiences include suicidal intensity, bipolar disorder, trauma, suicide loss, depression and PTSD. By sharing their unique stories, these advocates are breaking barriers to end stigma and offering hope that recovery is not only possible — it is probable.

“This Is My Brave – The Show Eagle Valley” will also feature special guests Kyle Foster, returning as the master of ceremonies, Emily Brudwick singing the “Brave” theme song, and Marlon Deleon, program coordinator for the national This Is My Brave organization. The production team includes returning director, Travis Wilson, show co-director, Courtney Russell, mental health professional, Khushboo Sadadiwala, and SpeakUp ReachOut team members Erin Ivie, Laura Alvarez, Leslie Robertson, Kirby Lemon and Elian Marquez.

The goal of the This Is My Brave show is not only the production itself but also to create a support team and safe space for the cast members to share their stories.

“It has been an amazing journey so far with the 2023 cast and crew,” said Leslie Robertson, awareness and brand manager with SpeakUp ReachOut. “We have the dynamic duo co-directing, as well as the support of Khushboo from Your Hope Center. It’s been wonderful to watch the cast grow together, and we can’t wait to share these outstanding storytellers with Eagle County.”

This year’s show will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Audience members will have the opportunity to meet the cast, sponsors and production team both before and after the show. Tickets are available online for $21 at SpeakUpReachOut.org . Limited tickets will also be available at the door on Oct. 19 for $26. All proceeds support SpeakUp ReachOut and suicide prevention in Eagle County.