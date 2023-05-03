SpeakUp ReachOut, Your Hope Center to host community conversations focusing on suicide grief and prevention

SpeakUp ReachOut and Your Hope Center will be facilitating three parent-led community conversations around suicide grief and prevention in May. There will be English and Spanish-speaking facilitators available for all sessions. All sessions are free to attend.

“The last couple of months have been difficult on our community and these conversations give parents the opportunity to discuss and start to process their thoughts and feelings about suicide and grief,” said Erin Ivie, the executive director of SpeakUp Reach Out. “It is also an opportunity to be in community and connect with others who are going through similar things and share experiences to promote healing.”

The events will focus on parent-led conversations that foster parents sharing their thoughts and feelings surrounding suicide, asking questions about suicide and learning about community resources, training and support and understand some of the data and research on suicide and prevention efforts.



Registration for the events is highly recommended.

Thursday, May 4, Homestake Peak School

Tuesday, May 9, Battle Mountain High School

Wednesday, May 10, Eagle Valley High School

All Presentations are from 5:30-7 p.m. and are free to attend

Child care and dinner will be provided at no charge for all sessions

Registration link

“It is important that every individual in our community recognizes that they are not alone and that support is available. At Your Hope Center we are committed to meeting people where they are and providing resources to match their needs,” shared Teresa Haynes, the clinical director for Your Hope Center in the Vail Valley.

SpeakUp ReachOut was formed in 2009, charged by the Avon Town Council. Supporting individuals come from all walks of life and a variety of professions. Partners include law enforcement, mental health clinicians, Eagle County School District, nonprofit partners, concerned community members, and those with lived experience.