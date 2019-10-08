Special District Association of Colorado honors Eagle County’s George Gregory

George Gregory, who serves on the boards of both the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, has been named one of three winners of the Special District Association of Colorado’s 2019 Board Member of the Year Award.

The Special District Association of Colorado presents this award annually to a special district =board member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to their district. This year the remarkable contributions of the nominees resulted in a three-way tie for the Board Member of the Year Award. The awards were presented at the SDA Annual Awards Luncheon as part of the SDA Annual Conference which was held September 18-20 in Keystone.

In his role, Gregory has made important contributions to both boards. He skillfully assembled diverse stakeholders to settle a complex lawsuit, always focusing on what was best for authority customers and considering rate impacts during negotiations. The settlement ultimately benefitted district and authority customers and ratepayers from both financial and safety perspectives. It ensures sufficient fire protection water and improves system efficiency and redundancy. Gregory also helped the boards navigate one of the worst droughts in the service area’s history, providing guidance during difficult decisions about the best use of water during this time.

Moreover, Gregory keenly understands the importance of employee retention and participated in the vision and design of a district-owned employee housing development in the community. The development addressed a critical need for affordable housing, allowing the district to recruit and retain the highly skilled employees needed to run the district and authority’s complex system and meet ever-tightening regulatory requirements.

Gregory is also a true champion of the staff, always making sure decisions that affect district employees are fair and reasonable. He engages staff in meaningful discussions and asks questions about employees as people, not just as workers, making him a favorite among those who get to interact with him regularly.

With a strong willingness to learn, a focus on the good of the whole, and a knack for finding common ground, Gregory embodies the true character of a successful board member.

Ann Terry, SDA’s Executive Director, was thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of Gregory. “George is a very deserving winner of this award, and we are pleased for the opportunity to honor him and the extraordinary contributions he has made.”